Thermo-Tec Introduces Thermo Flow Modular Fluid Cooler

Thermo-Tec is proud to introduce its new Thermo Flow Modular Fluid Cooler, a cooling system that is only limited by your imagination. Its unique design of cooling fins within the inner and outer surfaces provide maximum cooling efficiency by pulling the heat out of any liquid that passes through it, dissipating heat into the ambient air surrounding the cooler. Patent pending.

Thermo-Tec’s products are made in the USA. Don’t be fooled by cheaper brands. We are not only the original, we are the best. We’ve been in business since 1987. Visit us online at www.ThermoTec.com

