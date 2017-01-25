QA1 Expands Front and Rear Sway Bar Offerings

QA1 is proud to expand its line of sway bars to even more vehicles, including front and rear sway bars for 1973-1977 GM A-body, 1970-1972 Monte Carlo and 1969-1972 Grand Prix vehicles; a front sway bar for 1975-1979 GM X-bodies; and a front sway bar to complement the existing rear sway bars for 2005-2014 Mustangs.

QA1 sway bars are designed to provide significant handling improvements over factory sway bars by giving your chassis the stability it needs to keep your tires planted on any road surface. These American-made sway bars bolt to the factory location as a direct replacement, providing easy installation with no cutting or welding required. The front sway bars are made from hollow 1 3/8” O.D. USA-made 4130 chromoly steel, while the rear ones are made from solid 1” O.D. 4130 chromoly steel. They are formed by CNC tube bending to ensure precision fitment, then finished with a gloss black powder coat to provide lasting durability and corrosion resistance. The sway bars also include greasable polyurethane bushings and high quality plated hardware.

These sway bars complement QA1’s existing line of products available for those vehicles, which includes Stocker Star non-coil-over shocks for the front and rear; front and rear Pro Coil Systems; front control arms in both race and street configurations; K-members; and more. These products are all available individually or as full-vehicle suspension kits for either performance handling or drag racing applications.

QA1’s full-vehicle handling and drag racing suspension kits have also been updated to include these new sway bars, where applicable. All QA1 tubular suspension components, aluminum shocks and steel struts are made in their Lakeville, Minnesota facility.

Comments