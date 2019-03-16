Tech

Pro Systems Releases New VENON-VX Carbuertor

The VENOM-VX carburetor by PRO SYSTEMS is designed to be the best carburetor – period – in the 730-1050 cfm range.

The custom CNC Billet main body features relocated boosters. A new shaped Billet main

body with a venturi design that offers improved low speed signal generation.  Offset machined air bleeds reduce fuel pull over and stabilize the air. Revised booster placement for a much-improved fuel curve, faster shift recovery, quicker throttle response and more consistent operation finish off the improvements.

Pro Systems thought of everything when designing the VENOM-VX!

The new VENOM-VX includes these features:

  • VENOM-VX BILLET main body
  • Available in cfm ranges from 730-1050
  • VENOM II Billet Metering blocks
  • Adjustable air bleeds
  • Billet Base Plate
  • Balanced Drag Float or Tunnel Ram Floats (10 – 12.5 grams)
  • Clear sight glass
  • Stainless plate screws
  • Custom sized needle and seats (.110 – .150)
  • Electronically wet-flow calibrated
  • Custom fuel curve for true race or throttle stop/bracket or street use
  • Live-engine tested
  • Tech Line access
  • Wet-flow dyno sheet for easy jet selection

Priced as low as: $720.00/gasoline (780 cfm version) or $790.00/alcohol (E85 or E98)

Available in Black thermal coating for $90.00 more.

Contact:

ProSystemsRacing.com

727.490.5717

Info@ProSystemsRacing.com

