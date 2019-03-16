Tech
Pro Systems Releases New VENON-VX Carbuertor
The VENOM-VX carburetor by PRO SYSTEMS is designed to be the best carburetor – period – in the 730-1050 cfm range.
The custom CNC Billet main body features relocated boosters. A new shaped Billet main
body with a venturi design that offers improved low speed signal generation. Offset machined air bleeds reduce fuel pull over and stabilize the air. Revised booster placement for a much-improved fuel curve, faster shift recovery, quicker throttle response and more consistent operation finish off the improvements.
Pro Systems thought of everything when designing the VENOM-VX!
The new VENOM-VX includes these features:
- VENOM-VX BILLET main body
- Available in cfm ranges from 730-1050
- VENOM II Billet Metering blocks
- Adjustable air bleeds
- Billet Base Plate
- Balanced Drag Float or Tunnel Ram Floats (10 – 12.5 grams)
- Clear sight glass
- Stainless plate screws
- Custom sized needle and seats (.110 – .150)
- Electronically wet-flow calibrated
- Custom fuel curve for true race or throttle stop/bracket or street use
- Live-engine tested
- Tech Line access
- Wet-flow dyno sheet for easy jet selection
Priced as low as: $720.00/gasoline (780 cfm version) or $790.00/alcohol (E85 or E98)
Available in Black thermal coating for $90.00 more.
Contact:
ProSystemsRacing.com
727.490.5717
