JEGS offers an affordable and high performance Plasma Cutter suitable for hobby and professional use. JEGS Plasma Cutter allows you to cut metal the easy way. It can cut up to 3/8 in. mild steel and has a variable output regulator. The Plasma Cutter includes a hand torch with cable, ground cable with clamp, and power cord. When cutting be sure to use caution and extreme care. Replacement parts kit available.

Comments