Philadelphia Racing Products Offers Throttle Bracket With Return Springs

PRP’s Throttle Bracket with Return Springs is the answer to securely holding your throttle cable. CNC Machined from 6061 aluminum and it comes furnished with a specially designed carburetor return spring mount. It attaches to the carburetor for a clean installation. Brackets are machined to tight tolerances for smooth operation and precision adjust-ability.

Each bracket is equipped with an adjustable cable end. All brackets are anodized for corrosion protection. It is available in the following colors: Clear, Red, Blue, Polished or Black. Throttle brackets are also available without return springs. It is available for Holley 4150/4160, Edelbrock, Holley 4500 dominator, and ProSystems SV1 Carburetors, and is proudly made in USA.

Philadelphia Racing Products is a high performance parts manufacturer for the racing and performance auto industry. We offer a wide variety of aftermarket auto parts for restoration, racing performance cars, and the truck performance market. Philadelphia Racing Products (PRP) has a complete line of custom parts machined from billet aluminum using the highest quality aircraft grade material available.

Each part is CNC machined in-house and then anodized for that finishing touch. All products are assembled and tested to assure you of a high quality product before any part is shipped. If you purchased a new crate engine and are looking for those custom billet specialties to outfit your engine you will find all of our custom performance parts on our website, www.prpracingproducts.com. When you purchase a PRP Racing Product you can rest assured that you are buying the BEST!

