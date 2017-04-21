Mickey Thompson Adds New Size to ET Street R Bias Line

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has expanded its line of ET Street R Bias tires for drag racing applications with the addition of 28×11.59-17.

“This new size of the popular ET Street R Bias comes as this line is in high demand within the racing community,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “This street-legal drag tire line leverages our record-setting ET Street Radial Pro technology and expands its potential applications.”

The new D.O.T-approved ET Street R Bias size, like all tires in the line, offers the latest ET Drag technology for ultimate traction, a minimal tread void for ultimate dry traction, and is well suited for high-horsepower applications.

