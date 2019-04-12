MAHLE Service Solutions Announces Production Location For Next Generation Repair Shop & Diagnostic Equipment

MAHLE Service Solutions is partnering with MAHLE Engine Components to relocate production from York, Pennsylvania to a shared facility in St. Johns, Michigan. The move will take place by the end of 2019 and will help the company profit from organizational synergies and boost the development of next generation repair shop and diagnostic equipment to provide an improved customer service experience and increased overall efficiency.

MAHLE Service Solutions will assemble its PRO series of shop tool and equipment products at the facility in St. Johns that include: ArcticPRO® (including its new next generation of A/C service units), FluidPRO® (fluid exchange systems), and NitroPRO® (nitrogen tire inflation systems). Production is expected to begin by the end of 2019.

Rich Wolf, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions, said the decision to relocate to St. Johns was simple because it is already a well-established, Tier 1 MAHLE facility. In addition, Wolf says the move allows MAHLE Service Solutions to have its industry leading brands located under one roof and a centralized location for efficient customer service and support.

“The move to an award-winning company facility will streamline efficiency for the Service Solutions division and allow us to continue to offer the same high level of quality and reliability that people have come to expect from our service equipment,” explained Wolf. “This new facility reinforces our market offerings that provide outstanding customer value, less downtime and a low total cost of ownership over the lifetime of each product.”

The MAHLE Engine Components facility in St. Johns has won the GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award every year since 2012.

According to a GM representative, “These suppliers have demonstrated their commitment to quality excellence and their outstanding performance is essential to GM’s efforts to provide its customers with the best products and services in the industry.”

For more information, visit www.servicesolutions.mahle.com.

Comments