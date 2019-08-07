MAHLE Motorsport Expands PowerPak Piston Kits Available

The MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak kit is a high-volume shelf stock program developed for high performance enthusiasts and sportsman class racers. MAHLE Motorsport announces that they have greatly expanded the number of PowerPak Piston Kits available in 2618 aluminum alloy. This alloy allows for increased detonation resistance and has superior tensile and fatigue strength. In addition to the kits available prior, there are now 200 more PowerPak kits available in 2618 aluminum alloy.

The kits come complete with a set of high performance rings, containing either a low drag 1.0mm, 1.0mm, 2.0mm set, or a 1.5mm, 1.5mm, 3.0mm set, or a 1/16”, 1/16”, 3/16” high performance ring pack.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s high performance PowerPak Piston Kits, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.

