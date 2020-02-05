MAHLE Aftermarket Launches First-Ever ‘MAHLE: The Choice of Champions’ Technician Promotion

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. is kicking off the new decade with the debut of the first-ever “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” technician promotion – a unique sweepstakes in which eligible participants have the chance to win their choice of two custom-built vehicles exclusively designed by racing and automotive enthusiast legends Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Casey Currie. The cars, a Vaughn Gittin RTR Spec 5 Mustang and a Casey Currie Custom Jeep, will both feature high performance, high horsepower engines built by the team at Petty’s Garage.

“This year marks our 100th anniversary and in celebration of this important milestone, we wanted to develop a program that really exemplifies the diverse and broad range of services and solutions MAHLE has to offer and what truly defines us as a ‘partner of choice’ for champions of all kinds in our industry,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “As always, we are thrilled to once again partner with Petty’s Garage, but also look forward to working with Team MAHLE partners Vaughn and Casey on these custom builds. We also relish the opportunity to showcase the full MAHLE family of products, not just gaskets like we did for ‘Drive with the Original’, but filters, pistons and rings, and more. In fact, we are even including our MAHLE Service Solutions tool and equipment division in this promotion.”

To be eligible for entry, candidates must be employed by or own a business whose primary function is automotive repair. Registrants will be eligible to receive one entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes each time they purchase $100 worth of MAHLE-, Clevite- and Behr-branded products throughout the program.

Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries to receive a trip for two to the Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo (AAPEX) 2020 in Las Vegas, November 3-5, 2020. All of the Team MAHLE legends including The “King”, Richard Petty, will be on hand when the Grand Prize winner is determined, and he/she has the opportunity to select between the customized Vaughn Gittin RTR Mustang or Casey Currie Jeep.

In addition to the four finalist trips to Las Vegas and the grand prize, thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Team RTR, Casey Currie Motorsports, Petty’s Garage, and MAHLE will be awarded throughout the program in the form of “swag bags” via random selection each month.

The “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” promotion is scheduled to launch at the end of February. Additional information will be available at www.mahlechampions.com , including entry instructions, official rules, and terms and conditions, once the program begins.

From a small test workshop to one of the top 20 automotive suppliers, MAHLE is proud to celebrate 100 years of delivering superior quality products around the world. For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com , or contact your local sales representative.

