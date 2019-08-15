LaBounty Powers Top Fuel Veteran Doug Kalitta In Brainerd

Heading into this weekend’s NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals, Doug Kalitta will be campaigning a new look Top Fuel dragster adorned in the logo of new Team Kalitta business partner LaBounty. The Minnesota-based company is a part of the Stanley Black & Decker family of tools.

Team Kalitta’s long-standing relationship with Stanley and Mac Tools brought this partnership with LaBounty to fruition for the Brainerd event. LaBounty has a 100,000 square foot manufacturing space in Two Harbors, Minnesota where they are using the latest technologies in machine tools, welding equipment, testing equipment, computer software and the best employees the industry.

“I have had a great relationship with Mac Tools and Stanley for many years so bringing LaBounty on to my Top Fuel dragster is a perfect extension of that partnership,” said Doug Kalitta, 45-time Top Fuel national event winner. “Their business is built on maximizing up time on job sites which is very similar to what we are doing at the track when my guys are servicing my 11,000 horsepower Top Fuel dragster between rounds.”

Through the marketing partnership LaBounty will host guests in Team Kalitta hospitality as well as incorporate the excitement and fan accessibility into their social media channels.

“LaBounty has always stood for high performance and partnering with Team Kalitta to showcase the brand on their Top Fuel dragster is a great opportunity for our end users to see the brand in a high performance environment,” said Doug Redpath, President of STANLEY Infrastructure and LaBounty.

The innovation LaBounty has brought to the attachment industry is nothing short of legendary. Since 1973 with the introduction of the contractors grapple and the world’s first mobile scrap shear LaBounty has been building the attachment market as an industry leader. LaBounty continues to lead the way with customer driven product development and innovation. They serve contractors, scrap metal recyclers, and demolition experts with products ranging from pulverizers, to shears, to grapples and breakers

Doug Kalitta’s dragster will feature the LaBounty logo and branding throughout the weekend and his crew will also be wearing LaBounty branded crew shirts.

