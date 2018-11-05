Goodson Expands High Pressure Oil Gallery Cleaning System

Goodson Tools & Supplies for Engine Builders has expanded its exclusive High Pressure Oil Gallery Cleaning System.

According to Dave Monyhan, Goodson Sales Manager, “As soon as the High Pressure Oil Gallery Cleaning System (HPOG) was introduced customers started asking us about other applications. The newly expanded HPOG incorporates all of those suggestions and then some.”

Erik Shepard, Goodson Tech Services Manager, says, “The tool still incorporates the aggressive cleaning action of brushes with water and air power to clean engine bores of a variety of sizes. The HPOG can now be used to clean oil galleries, lifter bores, cam bearing bores and cylinder bores.”

The basic kit includes the control grip, a 36”L wand and three stainless steel brushes. All other parts are available individually.

The newly expanded HPOG system includes the following optional items:

An ergonomically designed control grip of billet aluminum

18”L stainless steel wand

8 nylon brushes with 8-32 thread (3/8” to 1-1/4”)

8-32 thread adaptor

6 nylon brushes with 1/4” pipe thread (2” to 5”)

1/4” pipe thread adaptor

Spray nozzle with 1/4” pipe thread

For more information, contact Goodson at 1-800-533-8010 or visit the company’s website.

Comments