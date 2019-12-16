Edelbrock Launches Collaborative Product Line With Pat Musi Racing

Edelbrock, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket performance parts, announced the expansion of its racing line through the company’s growing partnership with Pat Musi Racing at the 2019 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show. A racing-specific product line, known as the Edelbrock Musi Signature collection, will launch in Q1 of 2020 featuring heads, manifolds and an expansion upon the existing crate engine partnership.

The initial focus of Edelbrock’s partnership with Pat Musi Racing is to offer world-class cylinder heads and manifolds while providing the outstanding customer service that Edelbrock’s customers have to come expect from the storied company. In the future, the two companies plan to expand the line to include carburetors and EFI systems for racing applications.

In Q1, Edelbrock will begin production of the new cylinder heads at its Moorseville, NC porting shop using the latest Centroid Racing CNC machines. Edelbrock’s Senior Design Engineer, Matt Gamble, will lead the project as Pat Musi provides specific input based on his vast racing experience.

“We’re extremely excited to advance our line of racing-specific products through this expanded relationship with Pat Musi and his team,” said Don Barry, CEO of Edelbrock. “We’ve been working with Pat for a number of years and his racing experience is extremely valuable to our product development. The new Edelbrock Musi Signature products are designed to perform at the highest level under even the harshest conditions.”

For more than 15 years, Edelbrock has worked closely with Pat Musi Racing to support product design and development. Musi and his team have tested Edelbrock’s products in some of the most extreme racing applications and conditions. To-date, the eight-time Pro Street World Champion has collaborated with the team to develop numerous products including the M3 Nitrous Nozzles, Victor Musi Big-Block Chevy CNC cylinder head and a line of crate engines including the Edelbrock/Musi 555 and 632.

“Edelbrock has a long history of providing innovative and reliable products to enthusiasts across the board from show cars to our drag cars,” said Pat Musi. “We have really enjoyed working with their team over the years and we’re looking forward to supporting them from a product development standpoint as they produce our new collaborative line.”

For more information on the Edelbrock Musi Signature collection or other Edelbrock products, please visit www.edelbrock.com.

