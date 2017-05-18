Dragster Steering Boxes Now Available from Strange Engineering

Strange Engineering continues to evolve its line of products to meet the needs of today’s racer by proudly introducing the Strange Engineering aluminum dragster steering box. The steering box is crafted with a billet aluminum body, features heat-treated rack and pinion gears, and comes standard with a 12:1 ratio. The box is also supplied with stainless steel rod ends and is available in 11” and 14” widths. To learn more about the Strange dragster steering box, contact us at www.strangeeng.net or call (847) 663-1701.

