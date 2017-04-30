Coughlin Secures No. 1 Qualifying Position in Pro Mod’s Four-Wide Debut

Troy Coughlin retained the No. 1 qualifying position from his second qualifying session during the NHRA J&A Service Drag Racing Series portion of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

His pass of 5.770 seconds at 254.95 mph earned him his first No. 1 qualifying position of the season and the fourth of his career. This event marks the first time the category will race in the four-wide configuration and he will face Khalid alBalooshi, Steve Matusek, and Sidnei Frigo in the first round of eliminations.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Coughlin said. “JEGS is the race sponsor along with Plugfones. It’s the first four-wide in the world of Pro Mod racing and being No. 1 qualifier is pretty awesome. I mean, what can I say about Steve Petty, Mike Reese, Kyle Pettis, everybody back at JEGS.com, Proline, and Mac Tools. We’ve got all these guys on board. It’s a tough row to hoe, but we have a first class team here working their tails off trying to get this thing to be as quick as we can be. I couldn’t be more excited and more proud.”

This is the third of 12 events on the schedule and this weekend’s Pro Mod event is co-sponsored by JEGS.com and Plugfones.

Eliminations for the NHRA J&A Service Drag Racing Series begin on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. at zMAX Dragway.

Comments