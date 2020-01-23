COMP Cams® HRTTM Cam Packages For Dodge Gen III HEMI Engines Now Available

COMP Cams® HRTTM Camshaft Packages for Dodge Gen III HEMI applications take the guesswork out of choosing the right valve train upgrade package for your specific engine and desired performance.

The “Low Shock Technology” behind COMP Cams® HRTTM camshafts features lobe profiles designed to maximize horsepower while improving stability at higher RPM. These profiles are also easier on the valve springs, enhancing durability and reducing load loss. By Spintron® and dyno testing these new profiles with many combinations of valve train components, COMP Cams® engineers have created valve train packages that are perfectly matched for maximum horsepower and reliability in popular modern HEMI applications.

The resulting Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 HRTTM Camshaft Packages can add up to 170 horsepower (depending on the application) and are available as base Cam Kits (CK-Kit) or the more complete Master Kits (MK-Kit).

CK-Kits include: camshaft, phaser limiter (VVT Hemi only), pushrods, BeehiveTM or Conical Valve Springs, chromemoly steel retainers, valve locks, spring seats and valve seals. MK-Kits include everything found in the CK-Kit with the addition of upgraded, drop-in performance lifters.

