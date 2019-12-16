Bo Butner And Strustmasters Partner In Pro Stock For 2020 NHRA Season

Bo Butner, the 2017 NHRA Pro Stock champion, has inked a deal with Strutmasters for the 2020 season of NHRA’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Butner will campaign a sleek new look on his Strutmasters/JBA Chevrolet Camaro featuring branding of partners Jim Butner Auto Group, Summit Racing, Nitro Fish, and Speed Dawg as well.

Butner, who led the Pro Stock points throughout the entire regular season in 2019, is eager to return to piloting his Ken Black-owned Pro Stocker and grateful to have the support of Strutmasters for the entire 18-race Pro Stock schedule next season.

“We have such a great team, and one that I’m very proud of. We know we have a lot to offer, and to be recognized by a great group of people like Chip Lofton and the folks at Strutmasters just means the world to us,” said Butner, an 11-time Pro Stock event winner.

“It’s definitely a confidence builder to have such awesome partners, both old and new. We’re looking forward to putting the Strutmasters/JBA Camaro in the winner’s circle more than once next year.”

Comments