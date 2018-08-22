Aeromotive Fuels 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang Cobra Jet

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mustang Cobra Jet, Ford Performance unveiled last week their new limited production, drag racing special Cobra Jet at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit. Ford described it as the fastest production Mustang on the drag strip, capable of quarter-mile times in the mid-eight-second range trapping at 150 mph. Fueling this hot new machine down the track is Aeromotive’s Pro Series Fuel pump.

While horsepower figures have not been released yet, prevailing thought is that it will be substantial considering it comes with a bored-out 5.2-liter version of Ford’s Coyote V-8 and a 3.0 liter Whipple supercharger. Additional features include a nine-inch solid rear axle, height-adjustable coilovers, an NHRA-certified roll cage and SFI-certified racing seats. Only 68 of the commemorative Cobra Jets will be built with a choice of two color options: Race Red or Oxford White. The price is set at $130,000.

“As a company, we are intrinsically involved in the drag racing market and consistently use the track for serious product testing,” said Steve Matusek, president, Aeromotive. “To be chosen by Ford to provide a high performance fuel system for the 50th Anniversary drag racing special Mustang Cobra Jet is a terrific honor and a testament to our reputation for quality.”

For more information about the 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or Aeromotive fuel system components, visit the Aeromotive website, email at info@aeromotive.com, or call 913-647-7300 to speak to one of Aeromotive’s technical specialists.

Comments