Wilwood Announces New Hydraulic Handbrake Levers

Wilwood’s new hydraulic handbrake lever assemblies provide a lightweight, high-leverage component for drift cars, drag race cars, rally cars, or any application where hand-actuation of one or more brake calipers is employed. Hand brakes can be configured as stand-alone circuits with dedicated fluid reservoirs and auxiliary calipers, or set up as a pass-through system to operate brake calipers that are also actuated by the foot brake master cylinder.

The lever features a full length, ergonomic hand-grip in an all-aluminum design that saves weight over steel lever models. They accept any vertical flange master cylinder with 2.25″ bolt spacing.

MSRP starts at $161.94.

