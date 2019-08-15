Westerfield To Represent Protect The Harvest At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Rick Jackson Motorsports and 2017 Top Alcohol Funny Car champion Shane Westerfield are celebrating Lucas Oil during this weekend’s annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway by championing Protect the Harvest on the side of their Camaro-bodied Top Alcohol Funny Car.

The competitive Southern California-based team will bring firepower to a thrilling event that will feature many other Lucas Oil-sponsored racers in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in addition to a lively atmosphere created by the fans and the facility’s famous “Zoo” campground. This event will be an especially memorable event with Lucas Oil making an important stop during its milestone 30th anniversary celebration.

“We are adding the Protect the Harvest shield next to CP-Carrillo on the side of the car for the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals,” said Westerfield. “It is a cause that is important to Forrest and Charlotte Lucas. They have done so much for the sport of drag racing, and we’ve worked with Lucas Oil since 2010. It’s always a big deal when they are at the races. We look forward to representing them and Protect the Harvest in Brainerd.”

Protect the Harvest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and preserving American freedoms and to support farmers, ranchers, outdoor enthusiasts, and animal owners. The Rick Jackson Motorsports Top Alcohol Funny Car will also continue to carry the Lucas Oil logo and utilize the motor oil and additive products that help it achieve 5.4-second runs at speeds in excess of 270 mph in a quarter-mile.

“We appreciate everything Forrest and Charlotte Lucas do for the sport, and we are honored to spread the message of Protect the Harvest at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals,” said Jackson. “We have run well in Brainerd before and hope to have a good showing for Lucas.”

Following wins at their most recent national event outing in Chicago and regional event in Tulsa, the team is prepared to stay on a winning roll in order to contend for the 2019 season title.

“We’re excited to be back at a national event after running three regional races since we won Chicago,” Westerfield added. “Jimmy Rector joined the team in Chicago, and he is fired up about going to Brainerd and trying to win some races for the rest of the season. Between him and Rick, the team, Lucas Oil, and Protect the Harvest, we are really excited. We are going to throw the kitchen sink at it and not hold anything back.”

The Rick Jackson Motorsports Top Alcohol Funny Car is supported by Protect the Harvest, Lucas Oil, CP-Carrillo, Blake Bros. Racing, NGK Spark Plugs, Dynamic Technology, Arvada Excavating, and Centre Pointe Collision.

Watch the racing live on the NHRA All Access subscription network and check listings for television broadcasts on FOX Sports. Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals tickets and event information are available on NHRA.com

