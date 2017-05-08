WELD Racing Hosting Career Fair on May 9th

WELD Racing, a leader in the design and manufacturing of OEM and aftermarket high-performance wheels for cars and trucks, is having an Open House and Career Fair on Tuesday, May 9, from 10AM to 2PM at their world headquarters and manufacturing center located at 6600 Stadium Drive, Kansas City, MO.

WELD Racing is looking for talented individuals to fill numerous positions that include engineering, programming, machinists, press operators, customer service representatives, accounting and much more.

“Our business is growing and we need skilled and passionate individuals to fill a variety or roles at our facility,” said Norm Young, President and CEO of WELD Racing. “For 50 years, WELD Racing has always been on the cutting edge of wheel technology and our employees have made that happen. Here’s a great opportunity for someone looking for a career in high-performance parts design and manufacturing.”

Attendees to the WELD Racing Open House and Career Fair will meet staff members and possibly get an opportunity to go behind-the-scenes to see the design and manufacturing process that goes into creating wheels that get installed on some of the fastest accelerating vehicles on the planet.

Comments