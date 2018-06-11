Virginia Win Propels Mike Janis to NHRA Pro Mod Points Lead

Mike Janis secured his fifth career victory Sunday during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by presented by J&A Service portion of the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by the Real Pro Mod Association, was the fifth of 12 events this season.

Janis used a 5.821-second pass at 246.26 mph in his AAP/Mike Janis Superchargers ‘69 Camaro to take down Mike Castellana in the final round.

“Coming into this race it had been so long since we were in the winner’s circle, but we had a solid car all weekend and we put it all together today,” Janis said. “We feel really good going into Bristol as we start off this three-in-a-row stretch.”

Janis moved past Rickie Smith to take over the Pro Mod points lead with his victory.

Castellana’s 6.002 pass at 246.93 gave him his first runner-up finish of the season as he now sits fifth in the standings.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn. June 15-17.

