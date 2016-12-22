Videos

VIDEO: Roger Johansson Loads Up RJ Race Cars-built Mustang for Sweden Shipment

By  | 

Roger Johansson makes the trip overseas to visit Quarter-Max and RJ Race Cars to ship his new Pro Mod Mustang chassis and container full of parts back to Sweden.

Comments

comments

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP-Backgrounds Lite by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann 1010 Wien