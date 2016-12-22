Videos
VIDEO: Roger Johansson Loads Up RJ Race Cars-built Mustang for Sweden Shipment
Roger Johansson makes the trip overseas to visit Quarter-Max and RJ Race Cars to ship his new Pro Mod Mustang chassis and container full of parts back to Sweden.
