VIDEO: How to Install a Stroud Fire Suppression System

Stroud Safety offers a versatile range of FE-36 fire suppression delivery systems for all motorsports applications. Stroud has the sizes, accessories, and components for your needs. All accessories and 5lb. and 10 lb. systems available.

FE-36 has proven effective on the flammable portions of Class A fires (wood, paper, etc.), Class B fires (flammable liquids and gases) and Class C fires (electrical). It has also been found effective on deep-seated Class A fires if sufficient soaking time is allowed to dissipate the heat.

