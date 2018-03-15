THIN TO WIN: Mickey Thompson Releases Sportsman S/R Skinny Front Radial

Drivers of high-horsepower late-model street cars can have a true drag race look and performance with the recently expanded Sportsman S/R front radial tire line from Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels.

The skinny front tire solution for today’s heavy muscle cars, the Sportsman S/R front radial is now available in a 28X6.00R18LT size that carries up to 1,650 pounds per tire at 95 psi. Rated at load range F and approved for 4- to 5-inch-wide wheels, the tire pairs well with Mickey Thompson’s ET Street S/S & ET Street R (radial) rear tire lines for a top street performance combination.

Particularly suited for modern high-performance street cars, the Sportsman S/R radial also offers decreased weight for easier launches and quicker ETs at the track.

“Featuring a unique flamed tread pattern while providing a classic skinny tire appearance, the Sportsman S/R radial is a must-have for hot rodders and racers alike,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Mickey Thompson.

For more information, go to http://www.mickeythompsontires.com/street-tires/sportsman-s-r

