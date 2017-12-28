THE WES BUCK SHOW #1 – “Big Daddy” Don Garlits

In the first episode of DRAG ILLUSTRATED’s new longform interview video podcast The Wes Buck Show, host and DI Editor-in-Chief Wes Buck sits down for a near two-hour long, candid, wide-ranging conversation with the one-and-only “Big Daddy” Don Garlits. Garlits, born January 14th, 1932, in Tampa, Florida, is one of the most accomplished and recognizable drag racers of all time and one of the sport’s true innovative masterminds.

SHOW NOTES:

The cars are the stars [6:00]

When Don Garlits became “Big Daddy” [18:28]

The expense of modern drag racing [26:15]

Engine maintenance [37:49]

Racing against Shirley Muldowney and Tommy Ivo [39:32]

Match race madness [41:19]

The first-ever burnout [50:00]

Wally Parks and the 1972 NHRA U.S. Nationals [53:34]

Czar of Top Fuel [55:20]

No rules nitro [57:43]

Aliens, UFOs and space travel [1:05:00]

We did it for love [1:33:00]

Lion’s explosion, slingshots and why a rear-engine dragster “would never work” [1:40:00]

323MPH [1:45:00]

Electric drag racing [1:54:03]

