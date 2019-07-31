S&W Launches Newly Revamped Website

The S&W Performance Group has launched their newly revamped website, which has created a user-friendly browsing and shopping experience, for desktop, mobile phone and tablet visitors. The 60 year old USA performance component manufacturer is confident their valued customers and vendors will be extremely pleased.

Do-it-yourselfers and professional mechanics will now have access to multiple search methods, which will help them quickly locate their parts, services, or information. They’ll also have direct access to technical specifications, instructions and tech tips. New products, high resolution images and installation videos are being added daily, to aide D.I.Y. customers. Visitors will be walked through multi-component kit selections, step by step, to take the guess work out. Also, the testimonials page and an events calendar are new and helpful additions. Plus, customers who are interested in prototypes and short run production services, provided by their Precision Specialties division, can submit an R.F.Q. and upload files on the Fabrications page. This is only a small sample of what the new site has to offer.

S&W’s President, Michael Weney, stated “Customer satisfaction is a priority and paramount to our success. Visitors to the new site will have a positive experience, and they’ll want to visit us again.”

Kevin Johnson, owner of Sylvanson Web & App Design and Developments, was chosen to design their new e-commerce web site, because of his talent, he’s a racer and he’s an S&W customer. “The site is everything we expected and more, because it was created with Kevin’s insight and state-of-the-art software. This is why it will be well received and working for us 24 hours a day,” said General Manager Tom Hoosigian.

Since 1959, they have valued customer feedback, to improve products and services. S&W encourages visitors to share their suggestions, to improve any areas of their website. Please submit via. Contact Us page or call Toll Free 1-800-523-3353.

For additional information and detailed specifications, please call Toll Free 1-800-532-3353 and/or visit S&W at www.swracecars.com.

Comments