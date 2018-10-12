Stroud Safety Revises Window Net Measuring Video with ‘Trace’ Method Details

The revised Stroud Safety Instructional Video “How to Measure for Window Nets, Wheelie Bar and Door Nets” has been revised to include detailed instructions on the “Trace Method” for window net measuring. Many customers find this method to be much easier and just as accurate as measuring with a tape measure and protractor.

The video still includes helpful advice and procedures to fit your vehicle with wheelie bar and door nets as well.

The Stroud Safety YouTube channel also features instructional videos on: How to Pack a Drag Chute, Remove and Install a Drag Chute Launcher Bag, Remove and Install a Pilot Chute and Deployment Bag, and How to Replace a Release Loop Kit. Stroud will soon be releasing a video on Seatbelt styles and installation tips.

Stroud Safety has been supplying competitive drivers with Drag Chutes and Launchers, Seat Belts, Window Nets, Ballistic Blankets and Diapers, Fire Suits, Safety Apparel, Fire Suppression Kits, and more for over 26 years! Stroud re-certifies all their SFI-rated products and specializes in custom design applications for many of their products.

Call 800-554-4648 for more information and free catalog, visit Stroud’s website at www.stroudsafety.comand follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stroudsafety.

