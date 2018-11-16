Stroud Safety Posts New Seat Belt Installation Video

Stroud Safety has just released a new video featuring their seat belt styles and installation. The video presents the types of seat belts or safety harnesses that Stroud makes, the common applications of the various styles, and helpful installation procedures and tips.

The Stroud Safety YouTube channel also features instructional videos on: How to Pack a Drag Chute, Remove and Install a Drag Chute Launcher Bag, Remove and Install a Pilot Chute and Deployment Bag, How to Replace a Release Loop Kit, and How to Measure for a Window, Door, or Wheelie Bar Net.

Stroud Safety has been supplying competitive drivers with Drag Chutes and Launchers, Seat Belts, Window Nets, Ballistic Blankets and Diapers, Fire Suits, Safety Apparel, Fire Suppression Kits, and more for over 28 years! Stroud re-certifies all their SFI-rated products and specializes in custom design applications for many of their products.

Call 405-632-2022 for more information and free catalog, visit the website at www.stroudsafety.comand follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stroudsafety.

