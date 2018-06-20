Stroud Safety Brings Back Hercules and Athena Custom Two-Piece Firesuits

The “Athena” for women and the “Hercules” for men are tailor-made for that perfect fit and feature design elements not available in off-the-rack suits. Stroud custom fire suits feature Nomex cuffs and are sewn with Nomex thread for increased protection and reinforced with nylon thread for strength and durability.

Special sizing forms are available for download on the Stroud Safety website. Choose from optional features including: arm restraints, epaulets, straight leg cuffs, hidden cuffs, zippers in pant legs, stripes, coat tails, and Velcro mid-section. A wide array of color combinations will help you complete that professional look. Available in SFI-32A-5 and SFI-32A-20 only.

Stroud Safety has been supplying competitive drivers with Drag Chutes and Launchers, Seat Belts, Window Nets, Ballistic Blankets and Engine Diapers, Fire Suppression Kits, and more for over 30 years!

Write to products@stroudsafety.com or call 800-554-4648 for more information and free catalog. Visit the website at www.stroudsafety.com and follow on Facebook and YouTube.

Comments