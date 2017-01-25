Stroud Releases 2017 Trackside Support Schedule

Stroud Safety has released its list of dealers who will offer trackside sales and product support for the 2017 season. For more information, please visit StroudSafety.com.

SALTER RACING – OKLAHOMA, TEXAS, AND LOUISIANA

Travis Salter was born and raised in Baytown, TX. Travis drives a 1967 Chevy Camaro in NHRA and IHRA Super Gas and Super Rod, with a 9.90 Index. In 2004 he was named Rookie of the Year at Royal Purple and just goes on and on after that in NHRA and IHRA tracks. He has been published in magazines and appears on numerous televised programs. He has a wife and daughter, Shelbie and Kayden.

TRACKS & DATES ATTENDING AS A STROUD SAFETY REPRESENTATIVE:

Royal Purple Raceway — Baytown, TX — 3/24-26

No Problem Raceway — Belle Rose, LA — 4/7-9

Royal Purple Raceway — Baytown, TX — 4/21-23

Texas Motorplex — Ennis, TX (Bob and MJ will attend) — 4/28-30

Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park — Tulsa, OK — 6/23-25

Thunder Road — Shreveport, LA — 8/30-9/4

Thunder Valley — Noble, OK — 10/6-8

Texas Motorplex — Ennis, TX — 10/12-15

DEVILBISS RACING – FLORIDA, MARYLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, & GEORGIA

The husband and wife team of Brian “IceMan” and Michelle Devilbiss make up Pennsylvania-based Devilbiss Racing. Brian has been active in all types of racing from Dirt Track, Circle Track, Drag Racing, Demolition Derby and Snowmobiles. He races the “Devil’s Reject”, which is a 2013 Shelby GT500. The “Devil’s Reject” and Brian have been featured in many magazines all over the world. In 2016, he had the best NMRA ET, 7.38 at 189 mph. His beautiful wife, Michelle, became crew chief in 2013. Her first year behind the wheel was 2015, and the passion as exploded from there. She drives a 2000 Mustang GT. Her first-ever pass was the first qualifying session in a 5.90 Index race. Her best ET is 5.20 at 135 mph.

TRACKS & DATES ATTENDING AS A STROUD SAFETY REPRESENTATIVE:

Bradenton Motorsports Park — Bradenton, FL — 3/2-5

Cecil County Dragway — Rising Sun, MD — 4/1, 6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 8/5, 8/31-9/3, 10/7

Maple Grove Raceway — Reading, PA — 5/4-7

Atco Dragway — Atco, NJ — 9/9-10

Beech Bend Raceway Park — Bowling Green, KY — 9/28-10/1

Maryland International Raceway — Mechanicsville, MD — 11/1-5

South Georgia Motorsports Park — Cecil, GA — 11/10-12

CUNNINGHAM MACHINE – MISSISSIPPI, MISSOURI, AND KENTUCKY

TRACKS & DATES ATTENDING AS A STROUD SAFETY REPRESENTATIVE:

Memphis Intl Raceway — Memphis, TN — 4/7-8

Jackson Dragway — Byram, MS — 4/29, 7/15, 10/7

Jeffers Motorsports Park — Sikeston, MO — 5/13, 6/24, 9/9, 10/21

Beacon Dragway — Paducah, KY — 5/20, 9/23

Holly Springs Motorsports — Holly Springs, MS — 6/3

Comments