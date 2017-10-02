Strange Releases 35 Spline Alloy Axle and Spool Packages for 8.8″ Ford

Strange Engineering, the leader in driveline and suspension for over 50 years, has developed a budget minded axle and spool package for 8.8” Ford. The 35 spline Alloy axles are forged from SAE 1550 Modified Steel. All machine work on the shaft and splines are is completed prior to heat treat which offers increased torsional strength and creates a strong and reliable axle for your Ford. The package will include a Strange lightweight pro race chrome moly spool that carries a lifetime warranty and are the lightest on the market. Packages can be configured to come with c-clip eliminators or axle bearings; and choice of ½” or 5/8” studs.

For more information, please visit www.strangeengineering.net.

