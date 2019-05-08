Strange Engineering Introduces Quick Release Steering Coupler

Strange Engineering continues to improve and expand its superior line of products with the introduction of the new Quick Release Steering Coupler for Sparco steering wheels. (Part #Q1200SPAR)

Strange Engineering is proud to offer the SFI certified quick release steering coupler for the Sparco steering wheels. This new addition is made with the same high quality materials and tolerances as the existing couplers for the Grant style steering wheels (Q1200) and the Butterfly style dragster wheel (Q1000). The unique spline pattern of the weld end assures that the steering wheel will have the proper orientation every time and is designed to work with a ¾” diameter steering shaft.

For more information, visit www.strangeeng.net or call (847) 663-1701.

Strange Engineering… because better matters!

