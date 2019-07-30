Strange Engineering Introduces New Double Adjustable Inline Ultra-Series Shocks

Strange Engineering continues to evolve its product line to meet the demands of today’s racers by bringing the latest in shock technology to the drag racing market.

The all new double adjustable “inline” Ultra-Series shocks are a mono-tube design that reduce undesired changes in shock dampening during use. The large 48mm piston is manufactured from billet aluminum, hard anodized, and Teflon coated which result in higher dampening forces with lower internal pressure. The revolutionary base cup design is a gas charged integral reservoir which creates a more compact and lightweight shock assembly.

Available in several lengths, the Ultra-Series “inline” shocks are completely rebuild able and revalvable to accommodate a wide variety of applications. For more information, go to www.strangeeng.net or call (847) 663-1701.

Comments