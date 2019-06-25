Strange Engineering Introduces Low Profile Caliper

Strange Engineering continues to evolve its line of industry leading brakes with the introduction of the new “Low Profile” caliper. Clearance can become an issue when using 15” double bead-lock wheels.

Strange has solved this potential problem by redesigning its 4 piston caliper to decrease the overall diameter of the brake assembly. In addition to improving clearance, the low profile caliper also utilizes 4 individual pads (one per piston) in each caliper. This reduces the possibility of pad taper and backing plate distortion resulting in brake drag. With several different brake pad compounds, the new “Low Profile” brake system can be used in any drag race application.

For more information and pricing, contact Strange Engineering at (847) 663-1701 or visit us at https://www.strangeengineering.net/

