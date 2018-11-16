Strange Engineering Introduces Improved Drag Floater Kits

Safer. Stronger. Faster. Strange Engineering has built its reputation by developing the most reliable and innovative driveline components in the industry. With the evolution of power in the Pro Mod and Alcohol car ranks, Strange Engineering has responded with the introduction of its new and improved full floater kits.

Improvements include scalloped hubs & drive plates, stronger chrome moly spindles, redesigned wheel studs, and now comes standard with the proven 2-piece floating rotor design, which was created by Strange to dramatically enhance rotor life and response. Less rotating weight combined with increased strength and reliability will give the racer confidence that their car will be safe and perform every time. Floater kits are available in 4 ¾”, 5” and 5 ½” bolt patterns.

Contact Strange Engineering at (847) 663-1701 or visit Strange on the web at www.strangeeng.net

