‘Stevie Fast’ Jackson Earns Huge NHRA Pro Mod Win at Indy

Stevie “Fast” Jackson raced to his first career Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals victory during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Monday. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Al-Anabi Performance, is the eighth of 12 events this season.

Jackson ran a 6.167-second pass at 168.51 mph to the trailing run of Jose Gonzalez at 6.682 at 189.26. This is the third career win for Smith and first of the season.

“I want to thank all the people that have stood by us this season,” said Jackson. “After two DNQ’s, all my sponsors and especially Bahrain 1 have had my back this whole time so to come out and win the U.S. Nationals is really special. I really couldn’t do this without my team. I know I’m the driver and drivers always get all the credit but I really got to give it to my guys. This is because of them.”

Jackson defeated Sidnei Frigo, Bob Rahaim, and Mike Castellana to advance to the finals. He is fifth in points.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series continues at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals Sept. 21-23 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

