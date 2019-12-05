Satterfield Moves To ProCharger For 2020 NHRA Pro Mod Season, Gives Turbo Pig New Name

The “Turbo Pig” is now simply “’Da Pig.”

After years of parading a turbocharged Camaro in the NHRA Pro Mod ranks, Clint Satterfield is making the switch to a ProCharger supercharger for the 2020 season.

NHRA officials recently allowed the power adder into the class for the upcoming season, and Satterfield’s decision is the first of many expected dominoes to fall in changing to the centrifugal supercharger.

Satterfield and longtime crew chief Bob Gardner have been working closely with Carl Stevens Jr. and Xtreme Racing Engines in making the move, and thus far Satterfield has been impressed with the potential.

“I decided to go this way and I think the ProCharger is a great way to go,” Satterfield said. “It’s shown good dyno numbers and I was ready for a little bit of a change. I’m very much looking forward to a lot of testing and getting the car ready for Gainesville.”

The addition of the ProCharger into NHRA Pro Mod has been a hot topic for the past couple seasons, and it’s expected to open up opportunities for new drivers to come into the class, as well provide another option for teams looking for a different combination.

Count Satterfield among that group, who has seen what the ProCharger combination has provided for drivers in the eighth-mile world.

How that translates into quarter-mile racing on a consistent, long-term basis remains to be seen, but Satterfield sees nothing but positives on the move.

He had grown tired running the turbos in his Larry Jeffers-built Camaro, but moving to a blower car wasn’t an option in his mind. In that regard, it meant an easy switch for the NHRA Pro Mod veteran.

“I didn’t want that big ass blower,” Satterfield said. “As far as the chassis is concerned, Larry Jeffers cars love horsepower and mine is one of the best he’s ever built. I like the flat hoods, and we can stay aerodynamic and get awesome power out of the motor. It’s become very reliable and (the combination) has had some great performances.”

Less wear and tear, more consistency, better drivability and improved efficiency – as well as record-breaking performances – have all been compliments paid to the ProCharger supercharger over the past year, albeit all in the eighth-mile.

Proponents, though, feel strongly it will translate seamlessly to the NHRA Pro Mod ranks, and Satterfield is banking on it after a solid 2019 campaign.

He qualified in the loaded NHRA Pro Mod field in Atlanta and at the season-finale in Las Vegas, ending the year with good momentum, and sandwiched that with a final-round appearance in Topeka.

It makes starting over with a brand new combination a bit of a daunting task, but Satterfield believes the payoff will be noticeable.

He’s already ahead of schedule, getting his transmissions updated from Rossler’s and expects to dive in with Gardner and Stevens after the new year.

Satterfield and Gardner will continue to tune the car, but he’ll work with Stevens and XRE on data, combinations and feedback. Combined, Satterfield can’t wait to test in February and bring the combination to fruition officially in Gainesville in March.

“There’s a lot going on, but I don’t see it as a drastic change,” Satterfield said. “I think we’re actually ahead of the game. If this car can 60-foot like we think, we can start of the year very fast. This car is going to run and it’s going to be very fast, and I’m going to do my job better. I’m going to do my very best as a driver to cut that tree down.”

Comments