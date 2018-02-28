Race Winning Brands Names Director of Powersports

Race Winning Brands has named industry veteran Scott Highland as the northeast Ohio-based organization’s director of powersports.

Highland comes to Race Winning Brands with over 30 years of industry experience, following a lengthy tenure with CV Products Consolidated. Along the way, Highland includes stops at the Motorsport Aftermarket Group and Xceldyne Technologies. Prior to his role with Xceldyne, Highland spent 10 years working with and supporting JE Pistons, a flagship member of the current RWB brand lineup.

Most recently, Highland was the director of sales and marketing for CV Products Consolidated. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing, marketing and developing many of CV’s multiple powersports product lines.

“Scott Highland has a wealth of experience within the powersports space, is highly regarded within the industry and makes an outstanding addition to Race Winning Brands,” said Brian Reese, chief executive officer. “As Race Winning Brands continues to expand our portfolio, we take pride in identifying talented and experienced individuals who can bring a forward-thinking approach to all segments of our business. Scott is a leader in the industry with impeccable credentials. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Race Winning Brands family.”

Highland will focus his efforts on reinforcing RWB’s commitment to its existing powersports product lines and identifying new opportunities for both Wiseco Performance Products and ProX.

“As a lifetime enthusiast and racer I’m elated to join a team that is passionate about the Powersports industry,” explained Highland. “I’m looking forward to working with and continuing to develop the iconic Wiseco and ProX product lines. Our goal is continuing to provide quality products and outstanding customer experiences. RWB’s desire to service customers, expand product development, invest in resources and grow its portfolio of brands is a winning combination. I look forward to rolling on the throttle with Race Winning Brands.”

Highland, a Texas native, will relocate from Greensboro, N.C., to Mentor, Ohio and begin his new role effective immediately.

