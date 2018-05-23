PSCA, Mid-West Pro Mod Series Invade Gateway This Weekend

This weekend, to celebrate what makes America great as we remember those no longer with us, the Premier Street Car Association and the Mid-West Pro Mod Series takes over Gateway Motorsports Park just across the river from St. Louis for the return of Heads-Up Hootenanny this Friday and Saturday.

The NHRA-sanctioned drag strip has hosted numerous PSCA events previously and is one of the best-prepped tracks in the country when it comes to the lack of predictability of Pro Mod racing. PSCA President Mel Roth and the PSCA have shattered numerous records at Gateway and doesn’t see that trend stopping this weekend.

“Chris Blair, Curtis Francois, and the amazing drag crew here consistently give us an incredible racing surface,” Roth said. “We’ve been here when the weather conditions are fighting us, trying to take the track away, and the track guys just keep giving us a track that was better than before. That rep goes a long way. The best drag strips attract the best drag racers and when you have the best, people want in on it. We’ve got a 235 guy coming all the way from Copenhagen! That’s what racing at Gateway is about; knowing no matter what happens, our guys are going to be treated like NHRA champions and get the same racing surface they get.”

The Mid-West Pro Mods, featuring Radial vs. The World standout Keith Haney, is racing for a $10,000 purse with the following PSCA classes competing this weekend: Radial vs. The World, LDR, X275, 235/8.5, 6.0 Index, 7.0 Index, and Jr. Dragsters (6-12 & 13-18). Also on the card is Gateway’s Ford Fun and Mustang Madness car show and drags.

Racer gates open at 9 a.m. local time Thursday with a test and tune scheduled from 2-9 p.m. Racer gates open again Friday at 9 a.m. with another test session planned for 1-5 p.m. Spectator gates open at 5 with Jr. Dragsters and Index classes hitting the track at 5:30 and the first heads-up qualifying session at 6:30. Gates open at 7 a.m. Saturday with eliminations for PSCA classes and Pro Mods expected to start at 6 p.m.

Costs for an adult two-day pass are only $40 with a child’s two-day pass (ages 6-12) at $10. For more information on crew fees, schedules, and contact information, please visit PSCARacing.com.

