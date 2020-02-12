ProCharger Signs on as Presenting Sponsor of PDRA Fall Nationals at Darlington

ProCharger, an industry-leading manufacturer of centrifugal superchargers, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) sixth of eight races on the 2020 No Warning Labels Tour. The 2020 PDRA Fall Nationals presented by ProCharger will take place Sept. 10-12 at Darlington Dragway in Hartsville, S.C.

As a part of their 2020 marketing partnership, ProCharger is also a new contingency sponsor with the PDRA, offering contingency support to racers in eligible classes at all eight races. The eligible classes are Penske Racing Shocks/Precision Racing Suspension Pro Boost presented by WS Construction, MagnaFuel Top Sportsman, Lucas Oil Top Dragster, and the PDRA’s new class, Pro Street.

“ProCharger and its racers made big waves in the PDRA pond last season,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “ProCharger was involved with a few of our top drivers in 2019, and we’re thrilled to see them step up their involvement with the PDRA as an event presenting sponsor and new contingency sponsor.”

For over 25 years, ProCharger has offered powerful, reliable, and advanced centrifugal supercharger systems and kits. Invented, engineered, and made in the USA, ProCharger provides the most power per pound of boost for automotive, truck/SUV, sport compact, motorcycle, UTV, and marine applications.

“[PDRA Series Director] Tyler Crossnoe and [PDRA owner] Tommy Franklin and their team are really good folks and we appreciate what they do,” said Walt Sipp, technical service manager, ProCharger. “It’s going to be an exciting year. PDRA is doing good things and gives us a good place to race, so it just made sense to come on board as the presenting sponsor.”

Sipp and his colleagues on ProCharger’s Motorsports technical support team plan to attend a handful of PDRA races to support their growing base of ProCharger-boosted racers in the PDRA.

“We have one of the largest dedicated motorsports teams in the industry,” Sipp said, “so we have a lot of our guys, myself and the rest of the folks on our motorsports team, traveling to the races to support our racers.”

In 2019 alone, ProCharger-equipped racers won 21 national championships and major events, set 25 national records and qualified No. 1 98 times. That list includes the PDRA Pro Boost world championship and elapsed time world record (3.597 seconds).

“Last year is going to be hard to top,” Sipp said. “We set the ET record with Randy Weatherford and we won the championship with Kevin Rivenbark. It’s going to be tough to back up that level of success, but that’s our plan. With the stacked field of ProCharger racers in Pro Boost this year, it’s going to be an exciting year and we’re looking forward to it.”

The PDRA Fall Nationals presented by ProCharger will feature professional racing in Penske Racing Shocks/PRS Pro Boost, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock, $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632, and Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle. The event will also include the PDRA’s sportsman stars in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman, Lucas Oil Top Dragster, Coolshirt Pro Jr. Dragster, Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster and Edelbrock Bracket Bash.

For more information on the PDRA Fall Nationals presented by ProCharger at Darlington Dragway, visit www.PDRA660.com.

