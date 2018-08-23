Pro-Werks Butterfly Steering Wheels Now Available in Brilliance Black Finish

Pro-Werks™ is pleased to announce that Butterfly Steering Wheels are now available in Brilliance Black anodized finish.

Fitted with unique ergonomically designed grips to provide positive control and a difference you can feel. Grips are available in your choice of Brilliance Black, Red and Blue or Micro-polished aluminum.

Pro-Werks Butterfly steering wheels are also safer by design. Smooth radius edges eliminate the sharp corners that can cut or bruise a driver’s hands. Hidden lightening pockets in the wheels and grips reduce unnecessary weight. The heat-treated aluminum is precision CNC machined and the base wheel is available in your choice of Brilliance Black or Silver anodized finish.

The wheels have an optional button tab as shown and are also available pre-drilled with the popular 4-bolt mounting pattern to accept quick release steering hubs by Pro-Werks and others.

For more information, call 231-873-9252 or visit www.pro-werks.com.

