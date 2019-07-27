Pre-Entries Open for Additional Classes at World Series of Pro Mod

The third annual Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and benefiting One Cure is more than the biggest, richest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe. The event also includes the MagnaFuel Pro Star 16 (Top Dragster) and Quick Star 16 (Top Sportsman) Shootouts, the JR Race Car 7.90 Shootout, Sunoco King Street and new for 2019, PSCA XDR.

The Bandimere Speedway team is now accepting pre-entries for these five classes. Pre-entries will help to expedite the entry process at the gate, allow for proper pit parking planning and most importantly, guarantees access to the WSOPM Racer Welcome Party at the track on Thursday night. Pre-entry is required for access to the party.

Click the link below to view and print the PDF form. Forms must be received by Friday, August 2.

WSOPM Pre Reg – updated

Comments