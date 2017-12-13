PDRA Pro Extreme, Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost to Pay $10,000 to Win in 2018

At the PRI Show this past week, the Professional Drag Racers Association announced that the payout in their top three classes will increase in 2018. PDRA Pro Extreme, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous presented by MoTeC and Andy McCoy Race Cars Pro Boost will now all pay $10,000 to win. That’s an increase of $3,000 for Pro Extreme and Pro Nitrous and $4,000 for Pro Boost.

“We’re entering into year five,” stated Bob Harris of the PDRA. “We have put down strong roots and we recognize that the cost of racing will always continue to rise. We felt the timing was right to increase the payout for these classes. This organization has always been ‘by racers, for racers’ and one of our main goals is to give back to the racers as much as possible. We hope our racers will continue to see our commitment to them through moves like this. Our series consists of an elite group of racers and we want to treat them as such.”

The PDRA just recognized its 2018 World Champions at the PDRA Awards Banquet Saturday evening. Recording artist, PJ North, performed at the banquet, which was a celebration enjoyed by all in attendance.

After a short off season, the series will begin season five with the East Coast Spring Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park, April 5-7, 2018. The full 2018 schedule can be found by visiting PDRA online at www.pdra660.com.

