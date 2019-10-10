NHRA Releases Six-Race Mountain Motor Pro Stock Schedule For 2020

NHRA officials released the 2020 schedule for the Mountain Motor Pro Stock category, which will compete at six of the 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

This exciting category participated in four national events during the 2019 season and delighted fans with their dynamic paint schemes, throwback hood scoops, and impressive wheel stands that go on for the first 100 feet of a launch. Adding two more events for the 2020 season means even more fans will get the opportunity to check out what makes Mountain Motor Pro Stock so special.

NHRA’s two nitro categories – Funny Car and Top Fuel – will participate at all 24 national events in the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

2020 MOUNTAIN MOTOR PRO STOCK SERIES SCHEDULE

April 24-26 – NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 29-31 – Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

July 9-12 – Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago

July 17-19 – Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 13-16 – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Oct. 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

