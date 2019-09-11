NHRA Announces 2020 Pro Mod Schedule; New Stops Include Denver, Brainerd, Chicago

Today, NHRA officials released the 2020 national event schedule for the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service. This exciting series featuring an eclectic mix of powerful vehicles will compete at 12 of the 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Pro Mod cars excite and intrigue fans as competitors can use superchargers, turbochargers, or nitrous-oxide injection to run more than 250 mph. In 2020, these fierce competitors will visit a few new stops including the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago, the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, Minn., and the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals in Dallas.

NHRA’s two nitro categories – Funny Car and Top Fuel – will participate at all 24 national events in the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Stay tuned all week to NHRA.com as we announce more national event specialty series schedules for the 2020 season including Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley. The national event schedule for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be released later this fall.

2020 E3 SPARK PLUGS NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

March 12-15 – AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 24-26 – NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 29-31 – Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

June 12-14 – Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

June 19-21 – NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

July 9-12 – Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago

July 17-19 – Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 13-16 – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Sept. 2-7 – NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Oct. 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 15-18 – AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Comments