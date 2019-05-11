New Sonnax TH400 Slip Yoke Now Available

The driveline is often the last thing considered when jacking up power to extreme levels…but a failure at the track is not the time to learn your slip yoke is the weak link. The new TH400 roller bearing slip yoke from Sonnax takes that worry completely off the table. Proven indestructible in track and street runs plus torture testing in the lab, you can confidently run colossal power from transmission to driveshaft all season long.

High-horsepower vehicles typically feature a roller bearing in the transmission tail housing instead of a bushing. Upgrading to a quality roller bearing slip yoke is a must in such extreme builds. Bushing-style yokes do not fit roller bearings properly and aren’t hard enough to stop the bearings from chewing into their barrel. Plus, if you’re running enough power to require a roller bearing, you want a yoke with the titanic strength and durability to match. Sonnax roller bearing yokes are engineered and manufactured to run smoothly and reliably in even the most punishing conditions:

Precision machined from 4340 chromoly billet steel

Through-hardened and finished to strict tolerances

Custom designed in critical areas for additional strength

Optimized down to the last detail, from clean-cut splines to a leak-free seal

Sonnax knows its way around the driveline. The company is America’s leading supplier of aluminum tubing, flanges and yokes, and its extensive line of premium, bushing-style slip yokes set the standard for incredible performance and value. With the development of even tougher, roller bearing-style yokes for the 27-spline Powerglide and now the TH400, 4L80-E and 32-spline Powerglide, racers can run top-quality Sonnax driveline components from end to end.

Visit www.sonnax.com/slip_yokes to learn more about Sonnax TH400 roller bearing slip yoke (Sonnax Part No. T3-3-2431CBH) and talk to your driveline shop or performance specialist about Sonnax upgrades.

