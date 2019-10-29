New Episode Of Fix, Flip, Fuel With Rookie Top Fuel Driver Justin Ashley Out Now

Fix, Flip, Fuel, the reality/documentary chronicling days in the life of Justin Ashley, rookie Top Fuel driver, and real estate developer in the fix and flip business, has a second episode for viewing.

“I’m excited for the drag racing community to ride along with me in my road to becoming a professional drag racer, and also see the world of fixing and flipping homes,” Ashley said. “Both are exciting and challenging in their own ways. We definitely had some drama, even fire. You’ll have to watch the episode to see if the fire was in a house, at the track or both!”

In this episode, the team makes a trip to historic Bakersfield, Ca., for the its inaugural test session. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes with the second-generation drag racer as he transforms a distressed property built originally in 1955 into a beautifully restored home.

This episode is a get-to-know Justin production where viewers gain insight into his rise from Junior Dragster racer to high-school two-sport star to piloting a 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster.

Comments