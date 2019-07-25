MSD Front Drive Distributors For Big Block And Small Block Chevys

Holley is pleased to announce the release of MSD Pro-Billet Front Drive Distributors. Developed for both big block and small block Chevys, they’re perfect for race engines that need a cam-sync signal for EFI systems but don’t have room for a standard distributor because of inadequate firewall clearance or bulky intake setups.
MSD Pro-Billet Front Drive Distributors feature an adjustable Hall Effect sync pickup with a built-in LED for easy adjustments, an extra-wide 9mm belt driven by a pulley on the camshaft, and a band-clamp mount for fast, easy rotor-phasing. They come complete with a billet-aluminum bracket and lower housing, a billet distributor head, and a new gear for the camshaft.
For full product details and a complete array of savable high-resolution photos (click image until you reach the largest size, and then right-click the image and click “Save As”), click the following links:
Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association. From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight on the hottest stories in drag racing. When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.
0 comments