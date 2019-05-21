Moroso Releases Four New Products

Valve Covers: Moroso introduces GM LT1/LT4/L86 Billet Aluminum Valve Covers Part No. 68495, fit applications with LTI/ LT4/L86 cylinder heads. Each valve cover is CNC machined from a billet aluminum bar and is 1-½” tall to clear most engine accessories and aftermarket valvetrain assemblies. One valve cover features an oil fill with a CNC machined cap with O-ring and a mounting tab for the factory dipstick tube. Cylinder head mounting area has an o-ring groove that accepts GM#12619787 Valve Cover O-Ring Gasket. Even though these valve covers are light in weight, they are thick enough for the engine builder to be able to add fittings at the top and ends. The covers can be polished, chromed, powder coated or left as-is for a race look.

Oil Pan: Moroso introduces a Ford 5.0 “Coyote” 4 3/8″ deep aluminum oil pan Part No. 20569 for Cobra Replicas that require a shallow rear sump oil pan. Features a trap door baffle assembly, anti-climb baffle and anti-slosh baffle to keep oil contained in the oil pump pickup area during road racing and drag racing. Oil Pan has a billet aluminum rail with a fabricated aluminum sump with 9-½ quart capacity. Designed to be used with the 5.0 “Coyote” factory windage tray and dipstick. Includes ½” NPT fittings that could be used for supercharger drainback & oil temperature senders. Also includes 20 mm fitting for a factory oil level sensor.

GM LS Spin-On Oil Filter Adapter: Moroso introduces a GM LS spin-on oil filter adapter that mounts the spin-on oil filter sideways, Part No. 23711. Designed for applications that require a spin-on Oil Filter but don’t have the room for one that mounts north to south. Fits Moroso Part Nos. 20138, 20139, 20142, 20143, 20145, 21046, 20147, 20148, 20149, 20150, 21151, 21152, 21153, 21154, 21157 & 21158 oil pans. Accepts 22mm thread Moroso No. 22463 or O.E.M. spin-on oil filter. Constructed out of billet aluminum construction, has a ¼” N.P.T. oil pressure port and includes mounting hardware and engine block sealing O-rings.

SBC Oil Pump Pickup: Moroso introduces a SBC Oil Pump Pickup, Part No. 24817 for M155HV style pumps with a ¾” inlet, for Moroso 7″ Deep Oil Pans. Fits: Moroso Part Nos. 21811, 21812, 21816 Oil Pans.

Comments