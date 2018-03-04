Moroso Introduces AJPE TFX Funny Car Dry Sump Oil Pan

Moroso introduces the AJPE TFX 96, TFX2000 & TFX 2002 Funny Car dry sump oil pan, Part #20054, which features an “L”-shaped billet aluminum, o-ringed oil pan rail for strength on the track and in the pits during repeated installation and removal. The sump is constructed out of aluminum and features; -16AN pickup, internal baffling that keeps oil contained in pickup area during hard acceleration and deceleration. Features internal baffling that was designed to increases the pan’s lower-end strength to prevent “ballooning” during engine failures. Has a removable windage tray that mounts into the oil pan.